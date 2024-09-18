Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Price Up 10%

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 513,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 363,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.03.

Thor Energy Company Profile

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

