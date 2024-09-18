Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 587,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

