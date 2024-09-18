Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,741 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $162.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

