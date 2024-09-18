Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,135 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

QLD stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $110.04. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

