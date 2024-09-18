Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 907 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,528,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $245.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.83.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

