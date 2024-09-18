Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 790,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,956,000 after purchasing an additional 781,828 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $401,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $840.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $86.09 and a twelve month high of $112.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.