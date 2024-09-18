Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 435 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.