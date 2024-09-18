Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,281 Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTHR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $249.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.13. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $181.59 and a 52-week high of $250.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

