Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFV. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 131,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 78,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.95 and a 12 month high of $121.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.92. The firm has a market cap of $312.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

