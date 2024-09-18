Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

