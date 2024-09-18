Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.89. The company has a market cap of $678.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $101.50.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

