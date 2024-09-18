Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $211,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

DexCom Stock Down 1.6 %

DXCM stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.