Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $251,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,196,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,572,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.