Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $251,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,196,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,572,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.64.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
