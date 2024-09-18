Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $237.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $239.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

