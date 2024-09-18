Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,691 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,812,000 after buying an additional 186,335 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,077,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enerpac Tool Group

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

EPAC stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 2.63%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

