Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 981 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after buying an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

ANSS stock opened at $317.25 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.36 and its 200 day moving average is $325.36.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

