Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,139,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

OneMain Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

