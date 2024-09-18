Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 362,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQE opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $70.18 and a 52-week high of $92.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

