Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 337,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $262.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1389 per share. This is a boost from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

