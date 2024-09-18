Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,556,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,374,349 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

