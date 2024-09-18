thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.84

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €2.84 ($3.16) and last traded at €2.89 ($3.22), with a volume of 3469070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.98 ($3.31).

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.90.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

