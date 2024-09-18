Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 1.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 2,569,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,098,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Tilray Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

