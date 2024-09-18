Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.18.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Timken’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Creative Planning raised its position in Timken by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

