Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Toll Brothers has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $14.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.
Toll Brothers Stock Performance
Shares of TOL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.15. 1,805,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,255. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.92. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $154.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers
In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
