Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.81 and last traded at $58.04. Approximately 4,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 60,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.
Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%.
Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 519.15%.
Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 224.0% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $600,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth $282,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
