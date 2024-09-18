Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.06

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.06 and last traded at C$25.78, with a volume of 173710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.17.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.2219355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

