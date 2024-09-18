TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Up 1.5%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.58. Approximately 177,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 684,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get TORM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRMD

TORM Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.18.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.90%. TORM’s payout ratio is 66.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TORM by 320.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 964,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $22,306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TORM by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.