Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 879 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.24.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

