Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$46,000.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,700.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOT traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.15. 19,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,226. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.59. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$7.36 and a one year high of C$10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$213.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0516854 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

