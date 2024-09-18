Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$46,000.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.
Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,700.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:TOT traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.15. 19,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,226. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.59. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$7.36 and a one year high of C$10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21.
Total Energy Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOT
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Total Energy Services
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Dividend King?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.