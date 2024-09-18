TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.00

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 419173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

TPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TPG from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -411.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $52,189,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,188,000 after buying an additional 922,571 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TPG by 902.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after buying an additional 376,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TPG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,161,000 after buying an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

