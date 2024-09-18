Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.74% of Tractor Supply worth $216,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after buying an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,560,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after buying an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $276.75 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.20.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

