TradeLink Capital LLC Takes $748,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,498,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

