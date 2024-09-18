Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on THOR Industries (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,827 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 629 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,356,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,590,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,097,000 after buying an additional 187,019 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after buying an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 35.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 296,583 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.92. The stock had a trading volume of 105,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

