Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 17,896 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the average daily volume of 13,402 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,246,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $15,159,000.

ITB stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.73. 1,797,254 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.79. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

