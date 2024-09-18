Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.62

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 10205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $298.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

