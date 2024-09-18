Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $93,158.64 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TNL traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 453,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.91.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Travel + Leisure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 179,149 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1,474.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $2,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $4,739,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.