Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,616,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $283,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,862,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

