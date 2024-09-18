TruBridge’s (TBRG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

TruBridge Stock Performance

Shares of TruBridge stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. TruBridge has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TruBridge will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TruBridge

In related news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 67,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $674,205.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,569,545 shares in the company, valued at $15,679,754.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

