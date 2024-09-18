Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Short Interest Up 7.8% in August

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWWGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DJTWW traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 1,228,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,413. Trump Media & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

