Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,234,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 6,776,169 shares.The stock last traded at $17.58 and had previously closed at $17.97.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $361,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

