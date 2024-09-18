Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 1,069,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,790,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
See Also
