Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 1,069,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,790,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,194,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

