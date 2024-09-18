Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.14

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $46.16, with a volume of 418049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. William Blair started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

