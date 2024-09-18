Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.85 and last traded at $44.63. 277,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 690,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

