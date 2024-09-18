Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 335,253 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.37.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $701.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tuya

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 139.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 243,423 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

