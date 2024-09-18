Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 335,253 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.37.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $701.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 139.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 243,423 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

