Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 3%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.24 and last traded at $46.25. Approximately 103,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,004,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $85,578.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,993,850.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $85,578.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,993,850.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,388 shares of company stock worth $776,599. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 613,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 575,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4,133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $10,766,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

