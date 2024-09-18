Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,654,000 after buying an additional 1,939,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after buying an additional 606,518 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

