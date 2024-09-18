U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.13

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $73.13, with a volume of 21787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

U-Haul Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.20). U-Haul had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U-Haul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at $6,061,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.