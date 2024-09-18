U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.13

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $73.13, with a volume of 21787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.
U-Haul Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.20). U-Haul had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About U-Haul
U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
