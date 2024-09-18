Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.43 and last traded at $71.44. 2,931,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,280,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

