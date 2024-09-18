Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Ultra Clean worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 188,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 2.09. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on UCTT

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 10,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $546,080.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.