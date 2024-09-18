United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,604 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.70% of United Airlines worth $272,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $41,114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

